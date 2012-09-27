* Auction raises almost 30 mln euros for UK Treasury

LONDON, Sept 27 Britain auctioned four million spot European Union carbon permits on Thursday at 7.48 euros ($9.60) a tonne each, the UK Debt Management Office said, raising nearly 30 million euros for government coffers.

The settlement price was under half the average auction price of 15.14 euros, but benchmark carbon prices have lost nearly 30 percent of their value since Sept. 2011.

The auction raised the second lowest amount of funds for the UK Treasury since the sales started in Nov. 2008. An auction in May this year raised the lowest amount, which was 26.7 million euros.

The UK government has so far auctioned a total of 118.5 million EU spot carbon permits which are traded under the EU's emissions trading scheme (EU ETS), raising a total of 1.49 billion euros.

It plans to sell a further 4.3 million carbon permits in its final auction for the second phase of the EU scheme (2008-2012) on Oct 25.

Thursday's auction was 3.89 times oversubscribed and received a total of 15.55 million bids. This was healthier than an auction earlier this month which saw the lowest bidding interest since auctions began.

On Thursday, spot EU carbon permits were slow to trade on Paris-based Bluenext. BNXCO2-2

The EU ETS caps carbon emissions on more than 12,000 industrial and power plants across the 27-nation bloc, and governments are allowed to sell a certain number of carbon permits each year. ($1 = 0.7788 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Alison Birrane)