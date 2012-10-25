LONDON Oct 25 Britain sold 4.319 million spot European Union carbon permits on Thursday at 7.47 euros ($9.69)a tonne each, the UK Debt Management Office said, in its thirtieth and final auction for the second trading period of the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme.

The auction was 3.99 times oversubscribed, with a total of 17.228 million bids received, it said. ($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by James Jukwey)