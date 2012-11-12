* UK aviation carbon auctions set for Nov. 26, Dec. 10

* UK gov't wants more details from European Commission

LONDON Nov 12 The UK government will review its forthcoming auctions of European Union carbon permits for the aviation sector when it gets more details from the European Commission about its plan to delay the bloc's airline emissions law, a minister said.

The European Commission's decision to put on hold its rule that all airlines must pay for their carbon emissions for flights to and from EU airports has thrown into question whether airlines will turn up for tenders.

Asked what the impact of the delay would be for two auctions of around 3.5 million EU carbon permits that Britain has planned for the aviation sector on Nov. 26 and Dec. 10, UK's secretary of state for energy and climate change Edward Davey said:

"We will review forthcoming auctions once we receive more detailed information from the Commission on the substance of their proposal."

The ministry declined to give further details.

The Commission said flights within the EU would still have to pay for their carbon emissions under existing rules and member states would have to endorse formally the proposed exemption.

But the delay may dent demand for carbon permits due to the resulting lower number of participants in the EU's Emissions Trading System (ETS).

The EU's ETS caps carbon emissions on more than 12,000 industrial and power plants across the 27-nation bloc and governments are allowed to sell a certain number of carbon permits each year called EU Allowances (EUAs).

In January this year the scheme was expanded to include flights coming in or out of EU airports, but the Commission met intense pressure to scrap the law after threats of a trade war from other countries, led by the United States, China and India.

The EU aviation emissions cap for 2012 has been set at 215 million tonnes, while 183 million EU Aviation Allowances (EUAAs), or 85 percent of the total, has been given to free to airlines. The rest will be sold via auctions.

Analysts said a delay could cut airlines' participation in the scheme by around 60 percent next year.

There is also the possibility that airlines will be taken out of the ETS altogether, which could dampen EUA demand from the aviation sector by 278 million tonnes between 2012 and 2020, said analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.

ICE Futures Europe is scheduled to conduct the first of the two aviation carbon auctions on behalf of the UK government in two weeks' time.

The EU will also begin selling 2012 EUAAs on Nov. 21 on EEX, while Germany has already started auctioning 2012 EUAAs on the same bourse.

A spokeswoman at the exchange said EEX would not comment on the possible impact of the Commission delay proposal.