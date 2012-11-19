LONDON Nov 19 The British government said on Monday it will postpone two auctions of European Union emissions permits for the aviation sector, after the European Commission proposed freezing its airline emissions law for non-EU flights.

The UK auctions were originally scheduled to take place on Nov. 26 and Dec. 10 over ICE Futures Europe.

"If agreed, this announcement could impact on the volume of aviation allowances to be auctioned during 2012," a spokeswoman at the Department of Energy and Climate Change told Reuters.

"As the Commission is unable to determine the precise number of allowances to be auctioned in 2012, we consider that it is sensible to postpone the remaining aviation allowance auctions scheduled for 2012," she added.

The European Commission has agreed to provide details on the volume and timing of aviation allowances in due course to allow auctions to be held by April 2013.