LONDON Dec 5 Britain sold 5.758 million spot EU carbon permits from the third phase (2013-2020) of its emissions trading scheme on ICE Futures Europe at 5.68 euros ($7.43) a tonne each on Wednesday, exchange data showed.

ICE said the auction attracted bids for over 12.6 million units. There were a total of 17 bidders, 11 of which were successful.

Britain has now completed its early auctions of Phase 3 permits. It has sold 12.26 million EU Allowances at an average 6.18 euros a tonne each, raising 75.7 million euros for the UK Treasury.