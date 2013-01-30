LONDON Jan 30 Britain sold 4.134 million spot EU carbon permits from the third phase (2013-2020) of its emissions trading scheme on ICE Futures Europe at 3.72 euros ($5.01) a tonne each on Wednesday, exchange data showed.

The auction attracted bids for 9.65 million units and 12 bidders were successful out of a total 16.

Prices for EU carbon futures were down 3.51 percent at 3.85 euros a tonne.