LONDON Britain should not review its carbon budget in 2014 because that could jeopardise its longer-term climate goals to 2050 and undermine investor confidence, members of parliament said in a report on Tuesday.

It has set legally-binding targets for greenhouse gas emissions over four five-year periods to 2027, known as carbon budgets, which are designed to put it on track towards an 80 percent cut in emissions by the middle of the century.

In June, the government set its fourth carbon budget covering the period 2023-2027, which entails an emissions cut of 50 percent from 1990 levels and called for a review of its carbon budgets in 2014.

But Parliament's green watchdog, the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC), said the fourth carbon budget represents the minimum needed to ensure its 2050 target is met, and any loosening of the budget following the 2014 review could jeopardise that goal.

"Backtracking on the government's green promises now would be a big mistake," MP Joan Walley, chair of the committee, said in a statement.

Less ambitious national budgets would create investor uncertainty and make the UK's 2050 climate change targets "harder and more costly to achieve," the committee added.

However, UK energy and climate change minister Greg Barker said the government should review the carbon budget to prevent UK businesses from relocating overseas to avoid strict carbon laws.

"Getting the rest of Europe to go further and faster in providing certainty to green investors is vital which is why we're not letting up in pushing the EU to up its emissions reduction target to 30 percent," he said in a statement.

The EU has a target to cut emissions 20 percent below 1990 levels by 2020 but it could increase this goal to 30 percent if other nations commit to comparable efforts under a broader climate pact.

By contrast, the UK has a legally binding target to reduce emissions by 34 percent by 2020, currently legislated by carbon budgets running from 2008-2012, 2013-2017 and 2018-2022.

The EAC report urged the government to "set out as soon as possible the scope of its 2014 review, including the range of actions and the limits on policy change that might plausibly flow from the review."

Others also urged the UK government to clarify its stance on the carbon budgets.

"The UK has to up the pace of delivery right now, or else these budgets will remain merely aspirational," said David Symons, director at global environmental consultancy WSP Environment & Energy.

(Reporting by Jeff Coelho; Editing by Nina Chestney)