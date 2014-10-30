Muguruza survives scare to beat teenager Day
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
The Rio 2016 local organising committee set a target on Thursday to offset the total amount of greenhouse gases estimated to be produced by the world's largest multi-sport event.
The Olympic Games are expected to generate 3.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e), mostly due to travelling and accommodation of spectators, the local organising committee (LOC) said.
That number is slightly larger than what was released by the London 2012 Games, at around 3.4 million tonnes of CO2e.
Rio 2016 LOC said, however, that it has no intention to tap carbon markets for their neutralization programme. Instead, they will use a combination of projects from the public and private sectors.
Organizers of large sports events such as the Olympics and the soccer World Cup have tried to reduce their carbon footprints in a response to criticism from environmental groups.
The London Games had its emissions partially neutralised, while the Sochi Winter Olympics and the Brazil World Cup this year already reached full compensation.
Rio's committee said Dow Chemical will be its official carbon partner, in charge of offsetting 2 million tonnes of CO2e.
Dow plans to reach the emissions reductions by implementing programs such as a fuel switch at power installations in its plants in Brazil.
It will also calculate the reductions achieved with the use of some of its products in the agriculture and the food processing sectors in the country.
Rio's government will complement the Games' carbon footprint offsetting with a reforestation programme for degraded areas of the Atlantic Rainforest.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Alan Crosby)
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Billy Vunipola believes England have the mental strength to carry the weight of expectations as they set their sights on a second successive Six Nations grand slam with a win against Ireland on Saturday.