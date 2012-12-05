NEW YORK U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday unveiled charges against four defendants accused of violating U.S. laws for exporting to Iran and China various goods, including carbon fibre, which can be used to enrich uranium.

The defendants linked to efforts to ship carbon fibre include Hamid Reza Hashemi, a dual-U.S. and Iranian citizen who lives in Iran; Peter Gromacki, a U.S. citizen living in Orange County, New York; and Murat Taskiran, a Turkish citizen.

A fourth defendant, Amir Abbas Tamimi, an Iranian citizen and resident, was charged with trying to arrange the shipment of helicopter parts to Iran.

Lawyers for the defendants were not immediately available for comment.

Prosecutors said all the defendants other than Taskiran are in U.S. custody. They said Tamimi was arraigned on October 9, Hashemi on Tuesday and Gromacki earlier Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in New York said the charges involve alleged violations of federal embargo and export laws that are critical to protecting U.S. national security.

"Carbon fibre in the wrong hands poses a serious threat to that security, and two of these defendants are charged with arranging its export to Iran, where it most assuredly had the potential to end up in the wrong hands," Bharara said in a statement.

According to a grand jury indictment made public on Wednesday, Hashemi and Taskiran began efforts around 2007 to arrange for carbon fibre to be shipped to Hashemi's company in Iran, including through a European intermediary.

Gromacki was accused in a second indictment of arranging for the export of more than 6,600 lbs (roughly 3,000 kg) of carbon fibre to Belgium, which was later shipped by a third party to China.

Tamimi was accused in a third indictment of attempting to arrange the export to Iran of components for a helicopter that could be used for military purposes.

Each defendant was charged with violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and conspiracy to violate that law. Hashemi faces a maximum of 60 years in prison, Tamimi and Taskiran 40 years each, and Gromacki 30 years.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Stacey Joyce and Lisa Shumaker)