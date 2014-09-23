By Michael Szabo
LONDON, Sept 23 Four British men have been
sentenced to a total of 19 years in jail for their part in the
theft of 7 million euros ($9 million) in EU carbon credits,
which led to the temporary suspension of trade in the European
market.
Ruman Patel, Hanif Patel, Ayyub Ibrahim and Mohammed Hanif
Patel, arrested between June 2012 and April 2014, were part of
an international syndicate that masterminded the theft of
500,000 EU Allowances from the Czech emissions registry in
January 2011, Britain's National Crime Agency said on Tuesday.
Appearing in Burnley Crown Court in Northern England on
Tuesday, the four men were handed jail terms of between 32
months and seven years for encouraging or assisting in the
handling of stolen goods, money laundering and fraud.
Helped by a hoax bomb threat made to the registry, the group
on Jan. 18, 2011 hacked into the online account of Czech
state-owned utility CEZ and stole the allowances,
which at the time had a market value of 7 million euros.
The credits were then sold on to different companies
including London-based SVS Securities plc, oil major Royal Dutch
Shell and investment bank Credit Suisse.
A series of carbon credit thefts on the Czech registry that
day led the European Commission to temporarily suspend allowance
transfers at all EU nation registries, effectively bringing a
large portion of the bloc's carbon market to a halt.
The National Crime Agency said neither the credits nor the
proceeds from the sales had been recovered.
FOOT SOLDIERS
A source involved in the trial, who asked not to be named
because he was not authorised to speak to the press about the
case, said the money was channelled to bank accounts in Dubai,
India, China and Hong Kong before investigators lost the trail.
The four men set up two companies - Segel SP ZOO and
Huntingdon SP ZOO - and opened trading accounts for them on
Poland's and Liechtenstein's emissions registries.
"Intelligence shared by officers from the National Crime
Agency and the Czech Police showed the companies were set up for
the sole purpose of transferring the stolen credits," the
National Crime Agency said in an emailed statement.
According to EU records, the two firms briefly handled the
500,000 units CEZ reported as stolen from its registry account.
The Czech government in March 2011 replaced the 1.175
million credits stolen from three accounts on the registry with
allowances from a government reserve.
Some 200,000 units also were stolen from a separate CEZ
account and a further 475,000 allowances from Czech trading firm
Blackstone Global Ventures.
The source said prosecutors had not linked the four men to
the other thefts and saw them as "foot soldiers" in a larger
international organised crime operation.
"They may not have known exactly how their companies would
be used or have an inkling of how much money was involved, but
they would have known that the companies would be used by a
sophisticated, international criminal group," said Russell
Tyner, a lawyer with the organised crime division of Britain's
Crown Prosecution Service.
($1 = 0.7785 Euros)
(editing by Jane Baird)