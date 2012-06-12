Direct Line expects lower profit before tax due to discount rate change
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc , Britain's largest motor insurer, said it expected profit before tax to fall due to a change in the discount rate.
HELSINKI Finnish cargo-handling equipment maker Cargotec (CGCBV.HE) cut full-year guidance due to weakness in its terminals segment where it will take action to improve profitability, and said it still expected group sales to rise in 2012.
Cargotec said on Tuesday it expected a 2012 operating profit margin of around 6 percent, compared with guidance it gave in April that it would better the 6.6 percent reached in 2011.
Analysts had expected a 6.5 percent margin this year, according to Thomson Reuters Smart Estimates.
Cargotec said it aimed to improve profitability in terminals and load-handling segments, which make straddle carriers and cranes that move containers at ports.
Pohjola analyst Pekka Spolander said Cargotec's problems were less about global economic uncertainty and more about its inability to manage costs.
Cargotec shares were down 11 percent at 18.20 euros by 11:00 British Time (1000 GMT). In the past year the stock has lost 38 percent of its value. "Markets do not believe in forecasts by analysts or the company," analyst Jari Harjunpaa from Ohman said.
The company has around 10,000 employees. After the previous global downturn in 2008, it cut 2,000 jobs.
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Dan Lalor)
LONDON Buyout firm Blackstone Group and insurer Prudential are the preferred bidders for about 12.5 billion pounds in mortgages made by failed British lender Bradford & Bingley, a person with knowledge of the matter said.
LONDON Britain's major share index was up on Monday, boosted by earnings updates and a weak sterling, while motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change which could lead to higher payouts, and merger disappointment weighed on LSE shares.