Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
MILAN Italy's troubled Banca Carige (CRGI.MI) said on Friday that two more of its board members had resigned in addition to six other resignations announced earlier this week, making an appointment of a new board necessary.
The bank said all the necessary steps to appoint a new leadership, following the resignation of the majority of its directors, will be taken at the next meeting.
LONDON Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said it is continuing preparations for a merger with the London Stock Exchange , despite the LSE's refusal to sell its Italian MTS trading platform.
LONDON Taxi app Uber [UBER.UL] lost a court battle on Friday to stop a London regulator from imposing strict new English reading and writing standards on private hire drivers, the latest setback for the firm which could mean the loss of thousands of workers.