MILAN Italy's troubled Banca Carige (CRGI.MI) said on Friday that two more of its board members had resigned in addition to six other resignations announced earlier this week, making an appointment of a new board necessary.

The bank said all the necessary steps to appoint a new leadership, following the resignation of the majority of its directors, will be taken at the next meeting.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David Evans)