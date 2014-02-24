MILAN The Bank of Italy will hold talks on Tuesday with the top executives of Banca Carige (CRGI.MI), which is embroiled in a row with its top investor over the timing of a planned capital increase.

The Genoa-based bank is aiming to approve the cash call for up to 800 million euros (660.7 million pounds) by the end of March, in line with a request by the central bank to bolster its financial strength.

But the charitable foundation that owns 46 percent of Carige does not have the money to invest in the rights issue and would rather delay it, fearing its stake will be diluted drastically if the cash call goes ahead as planned.

The Bank of Italy has urgently summoned Carige's chairman and chief executive for clarifications over the capital increase, a source close to the matter said, adding that the central bank had also advised the foundation against a postponement.

A second source familiar to the situation confirmed a meeting was planned for Tuesday but said it was not urgent and was not "linked to recent developments".

Carige and the Bank of Italy declined to comment.

The steering committee and the board of the Carige foundation were meeting on Monday afternoon to assess their options after the bank last week said it had signed a preliminary underwriting agreement for the capital increase with a consortium of banks.

Two sources close to the matter said on Friday that the foundation was considering calling an extraordinary shareholder meeting to push forward the March 31 deadline for the launch of the rights issue.

