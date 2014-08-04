MILAN Italy's Banca Carige (CRGI.MI) will soon pay back another 1.3 billion euros (1 billion pounds) in emergency loans borrowed from the European Central Bank (ECB) at the height of the euro zone crisis, its chief executive told a conference call on Monday.

"In coming days we'll repay another 1.3 billion euros," CEO Piero Montani said, adding that would leave Carige with a residual 2 billion euros in longer-term crisis loans.

Carige said late on Friday that it had so far reimbursed 3.7 billion euros out of 7 billion euros in three-year funds borrowed from the ECB at two extraordinary liquidity tenders in late 2011 and early 2012.

The bank also said on Friday that it planned to borrow an initial amount of around 750 million euros in new longer-term funds the ECB will provide to lenders starting from September in a bid to spur loans to companies.

