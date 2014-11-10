LONDON Britain's highways agency has appointed support services company Carillion as one of the contractors to help to deliver the largest ever upgrade of its road network.

The UK Highways Agency, which is responsible for operating and maintaining Britain's roads, has selected five contractors including Carillion and rival Balfour Beatty to carry out schemes valued at between 100 million pounds and 450 million pounds.

Carillion, which employs about 40,000 people worldwide, said it expects to generate up to 500 million pounds of revenue from the work over the five-year contract.

