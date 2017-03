LONDON Britain's government has awarded support services company Carillion (CLLN.L) two five-year contracts worth around 200 million pounds in total to provide facilities management services to its prisons.

The company, which also maintains some of Britain's railways, roads and military bases, will provide a range of services including cleaning to around 50 prisons in London and the east of England as well as Sussex and Kent.

(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Mark Potter)