British building support services company Carillion (CLLN.L) derives less than 5 percent of its revenue from the UK housing market, limiting its exposure to the fallout from the country's vote to leave the EU, its CEO said on Wednesday.

Amid rising concerns of a slump in the UK market after the country voted to leave the European Union, CEO Richard Howson said Carillion had cut back its exposure to Britain's construction market since 2009 and had "very deliberately" controlled the size of UK residential work it had bid for in recent months.

"We are very happy today with the action we took in 2009-10 to half the size of our construction business in the UK ... that decision was absolutely the right decision and has enabled us to limit the exposure to the residential market," Howson told analysts on a conference call.

Howson said the Brexit vote had created uncertainty in the UK economy and it was too early to predict the extent to which it would impact businesses, including Carillion.

Shares of UK construction-related companies have been hit hard since the result of Britain's referendum on EU membership was announced on June 24, but Carillion shares jumped 3 percent to 228.2 pence by 0849 GMT on Wednesday, after it said it expected higher first-half revenue.

Howson said Carillion's focus this year would be to win new business in the Middle East, especially the UAE ahead of the Expo 2020.

Brokerage Stifel said Carillion, which maintains railways, roads and military bases in Britain, could benefit from potential infrastructure investment to stimulate the British economy.

The company said it was bidding for five lots of UK defence contracts that could be worth as much as 600 million pounds in revenues. Its order book stood at 17 billion pounds at the end of the first half, during which it won support services contracts worth up to 600 million pounds, including two contracts from the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and an extension of a contract for Petroleum Development Oman (PDO).

