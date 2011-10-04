LONDON British firm Carillion (CLLN.L) expects its support services business to deliver substantial growth in 2012, helped by the acquisition of energy-saving firm Eaga and an increase in public sector outsourcing.

The group, which maintains motorways, railways, military bases and telephone lines, on Tuesday said public sector outsourcing work represented a major chunk of its bid pipeline and expected this to propel growth in the division, which accounts for around 50 percent of group profit.

Many public sector organisations at both local and central government levels are considering outsourcing large parts of their operations in a bid to meet tough cost saving measures.

Carillion, which also operates in Europe, Canada and the Middle East, said earnings growth in 2011 was being primarily driven by the 306.5 million pound acquisition of Eaga, now named Carillion Energy Services, earlier this year.

According to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 17 analysts, the firm is expected to post a full-year pretax profit of between 213.90 million pounds and 164.65 million, with a consensus of 206.26 million.

In Tuesday's third-quarter update, the group said it had won work worth up to 670 million pounds since the half-year, and reiterated its aim to double revenue in the Middle East and Canada to 1 billion pounds each in the next three to five years.

Shares in the FTSE 250 company closed at 328.3 pence on Monday, valuing the business at around 1.4 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Rhys Jones)