COPENHAGEN Denmark's Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) has appointed former Heinz top executive Christopher Warmoth to head the brewer's fast-growing operations in Asia, where it is searching for acquisitions.

With the world's biggest brewers now competing for pole position in high-growth emerging markets to compensate for weak sales in Europe, Carlsberg said Warmoth's extensive experience of consumer goods and driving change would be an advantage.

"He brings a wealth of valuable experience from multinational fast moving consumer goods companies," Chief Executive Jorgen Rasmussen said. "He has also led extensive change and capability programs."

Rasmussen has been heading the Asia region for the world's fourth-biggest brewer since Roy Bagattini resigned in June to take up a position at Levi Strauss & Company LEVST.UL. Bagattini ran the Asia division since 2009.

The new Asia chief has over the last 10 years held various positions in the Asia Pacific and continental and Eastern European regions for Heinz, and has also worked for The Coca-Cola Company (KO.N) and Procter & Gamble (PG.N), Carlsberg said.

The Carlsberg Foundation, the brewer's main owner, last month announced plans to drop a rule in its charter that it must own at least 25 percent of it. That could open the door for a share issue and perhaps further acquisitions in Asia.

Shares in Carlsberg traded down 0.9 percent at 0932 GMT, in line with the Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark index .OMXC20CAP.

