COPENHAGEN Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) announced that deputy CEO and CFO Jorn P. Jensen will leave company by the end of the month, sending shares in the world's fourth largest brewer up as much as 3.4 percent on Wednesday.

A search for a replacement will be initiated, said the company, which named Dutchman Cees 't Hart as chief executive in February.

Dr. Isaac Sheps who lead the company in Russia left in November 2014 and several lower level managers have also resigned in the past year.

Shares in Carlsberg were up 2 percent as of 0752 GMT, outpacing the Copenhagen main index .OMXC20CAP which was up 0.6 percent.

(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Jason Neely)