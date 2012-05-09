Cans of Carlsberg beer are seen through a branded pint glass before a news conference in London January 25, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

COPENHAGEN Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) on Wednesday kept its 2012 outlook unchanged after first-quarter operating profits fell more than forecast, partly hurt by destocking and increased beer taxes in its crucial Russian market.

For the full year Carlsberg reiterated a forecast for operating profit before special items at the same level as in 2011 which was 9.82 billion crowns.

Operating profit fell to 574 million Danish crowns $100.32 million (62.15 million pounds) in the three months to end-March from 1.00 billion in the first quarter last year.

The result missed an average forecast of 823 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

