COPENHAGEN Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) failed to meet first-quarter profit forecasts after its crucial Russian market took another hit from beer tax hikes.

The world's fourth-largest brewer, whose brands include Carlsberg, Tuborg and Baltika beer, said its beer volumes dropped by 4 percent due to falling East European volumes while Northern and Western Europe saw growth.

"It is a weak result in Eastern Europe driven by destocking in Russia," said Jyske Bank analyst Jens Thomsen. "The market expected it would be weak, but this was even weaker-than-expected."

The brewer's Russian volume market share improved slightly to 37.0 percent in the first quarter from 36.8 percent in the previous period.

"The positive is that they are stabilising their market share in Russia," Thomsen added.

At the beginning of the year, Russian taxes on beer rose by 20 percent, meaning Russian consumers bought more beer before the increase.

TOUGH COMPETITION

Carlsberg warned in February its beer profits would stall as Europe struggles to emerge from sluggish growth and competition is tough in more mature markets.

Big brewers are relying on emerging market growth and price rises to offset those factors.

"The group delivered continued solid growth and performance in Northern and Western Europe and Asia, while destocking impacted our Russian results as expected," Chief Executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen said in the statement.

While some rivals such as SABMiller Plc SAB.L SABJ.J have seen the Americas region offset a slow Europe, Carlsberg is heavily exposed to Eastern Europe and Russia, where growth has stalled.

The group's beer volumes grew 2 percent when adjusted for Russian destocking after the tax hikes.

Eastern Europe sales accounted for about 24 percent of group sales in the first quarter, Carlsberg said.

KEEPING OUTLOOK

For the full year 2012 Carlsberg said it still expected operating profit before special items to be at the same level as in 2011, which was 9.82 billion crowns.

Carlsberg also said it expected 2012 adjusted net profit to rise slightly from last year's 5.2 billion crowns.

"Our Q1 results were in line with our plans and we are on track to meet our 2012 expectations," Rasmussen said.

Carlsberg said in February it expected the Russian beer market to return to modest growth this year after a 3 percent fall in 2011.

First-quarter operating profit dropped to 574 billion Danish crowns ($100.32 billion) from 1.0 billion a year earlier, missing an average 823 million forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts and coming at the low end of estimates.

Group sales rose to 12.87 billion crowns in the quarter from 12.53 billion a year earlier, exceeding a 12.44 billion average forecast in the Reuters poll. ($1 = 5.7219 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Cowell and Helen Massy-Beresford)