COPENHAGEN Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S (CARLb.CO) missed quarterly profit expectations as wet weather hit western Europe's thirst for beer, outweighing a boost linked to the Euro 2012 football tournament.

Carlsberg kept its full-year earnings outlook, however, saying on Wednesday it still expected operating profit before special items to be at the same level as in 2011 when it reached 9.82 billion crowns $1.6 billion (1 billion pounds).

The world's fourth-largest brewer, whose brands include Baltika, Carlsberg and Tuborg, said volumes in northern and western Europe fell 5 percent in the second quarter, eclipsing growth of 1 percent in Russia, another key market.

"This (fall) was a little more than expected with the Euro 2012 taking place in Q2 and was driven by very bad weather," said Carlsberg, whose operating profit fell 6 percent to 3.47 billion crowns, missing all estimates in a Reuters poll in which the average forecast was 3.84 billion.

Big brewers have been relying on emerging market growth and price rises to offset sluggish European growth and tough competition in mature markets.

While some rivals such as SABMiller SAB.L have seen emerging markets in Africa and Latin America offset a slow Europe, Carlsberg is heavily exposed to eastern Europe and Russia where growth has stalled.

SABMiller said three weeks ago that football fever helped it return to growth in Europe as the Euro 2012 tournament - held in Poland and Ukraine in June and July - drove Polish beer sales and led to overall quarterly volume beating forecasts.

"Northern and western Europe is the biggest worry," Alm. Brand analyst Stig Nymann said. "There is an effect from the weather but, otherwise, this could be a sign that the economic crisis is (being) felt on sales of the more expensive brands."

Northern and western European revenue accounted for 55 percent of total group sales, while eastern Europe accounted for 33 percent.

GIANTS FIGHT FOR RUSSIA

While Russia has been one of Carlsberg's main growth drivers for many years, growth there has been hurt by tighter alcohol regulation and higher beer taxes as the government tries to curb alcohol abuse.

The brewer is fighting to win over Russian beer drinkers with beverages like its No. 1 Russian brand Baltika, but is up against rivals including Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) and world No. 2 SABMiller, as well as other players such as Turkey's Anadolu Efes (AEFES.IS).

Carlsberg, already market leader in Russia, said its Russian market share rose to 37.3 percent in the second quarter from 37.0 percent in the first quarter. "We still have the clear target to be at a higher share coming out of 2012 than coming out of 2011," Rasmussen said.

Carlsberg's shares reversed initial losses to trade up 2.6 percent by 0929 GMT, outperforming a flat STOXX Europe 600 food and beverage index .SX3P.

"The rising market share in both Russia and northern and western Europe is the positive in the second quarter result," said Jyske Bank analyst Jens Thomsen.

CEO Rasmussen said in a webcast conference: "What I can say is that we are back on a positive trend in Russia."

Rasmussen said the group had begun to see the benefits of efforts to turn around the negative development in Russia which had dented the group's results for several consecutive quarters.

Carlsberg's second-quarter revenue rose 4.5 percent to 19.59 billion crowns, in line with a forecast for 19.65 billion.

"Overall, this is not an ostentatious result," Sydbank analyst Morten Imsgaard said. "What Carlsberg delivers in Russia is acceptable. The company managed to shift consumers towards the more expensive brands."

(Additional reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by David Cowell and David Holmes)