COPENHAGEN Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S (CARLb.CO) enjoyed a rise in Russian market share in the second quarter, ending a shrinkage that had dented results for several quarters and pointing to a payback on its investments in the putative growth area.

The world's fourth-largest brewer said its share of beer sales in Russia, where its brands include market leader Baltika, rose to 37.3 percent in the second quarter from 37.0 percent in the first three months, and also said Russian beer volume overall grew by 1 percent.

"What I can say is that we are back on a positive trend in Russia," said Chief Executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen on a webcast.

"We believe that we are moving away from the last two to three years of declining market," Rasmussen told Reuters, adding growth in Russian beer demand had arrived earlier than he had anticipated.

Like other big brewers, Carlsberg has been relying on emerging markets and price rises to offset sluggish European growth and tough competition in mature markets. But its position in Russia has been hampered by government tax measures and legislation designed to curb alcohol abuse.

Rasmussen's comments on Russia helped offset Carlsberg's lower-than-expected second-quarter profits and revenue, which reflected wet weather in western Europe taking the edge off beer drinkers' thirsts.

Carlsberg shares reversed an initial loss to trade up 2.1 percent by 03:04 p.m. British time, outperforming a 0.5 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 food and beverage index .SX3P. The stock hit a high of 524.0 crowns, equalling its high for the year set earlier this month.

MARKET LEADER

The group's operating profit fell 6 percent to 3.47 billion crowns, missing all estimates in a Reuters poll in which the average forecast was 3.84 billion.

Carlsberg, already market leader in Russia, said it still had an ambition to have a higher market share in Russia at the end of 2012 than a year before.

And it said its share in northern and western Europe had also risen, despite volumes falling 5 percent in the quarter as unusually wet weather in many areas outweighed a boost from demand linked to the Euro 2012 football tournament.

"Market share performance was very satisfactory (in northern and western Europe) as the group gained approximately 40 basis points of market share," it said without giving a net figure.

Jyske Bank analyst Jens Thomsen said: "The rising market share in both Russia and northern and western Europe is the positive (element) in the second-quarter result."

Carlsberg, whose brands also include Tuborg, Kronenbourg and Holsten, is up against competition from rivals including Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) and world No. 2 SABMiller SAB.L, as well as other players such as Turkey's Anadolu Efes (AEFES.IS).

While some rivals such as SABMiller have seen emerging markets in Africa and Latin America offset a slow Europe, Carlsberg is heavily exposed to eastern Europe and Russia where growth had cooled.

Sales grew to 19.59 billion crowns in the quarter against a forecast 19.65 billion. Northern and western European revenue accounted for 55 percent of the group total, while eastern Europe made up 33 percent.

Carlsberg kept its full-year earnings outlook unchanged, saying it still expected operating profit before special items to be at the same level as in 2011 when it reached 9.82 billion crowns ($1.6 billion).

(Editing by David Cowell and David Holmes)