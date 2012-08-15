COPENHAGEN Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) is back on a positive trend in Russia, Chief Executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen said on Wednesday, after the group reported lower second-quarter profits but an increase in its Russian market share.

Carlsberg said its Russian market share rose to 37.3 percent in the second quarter from 37.0 percent in the first quarter.

"What I can say is that we are back on a positive trend in Russia," Rasmussen said in a webcast conference.

The world's fourth-largest brewer, whose brands include Carlsberg, Tuborg and Baltika, said results were hurt by a fall in northern and western European beer market revenue due to very poor weather.

(Reporting by Mette Fraende)