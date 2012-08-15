COPENHAGEN Shares in Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) fell more than 3 percent on Wednesday after the company reported second-quarter operating profit below forecasts but kept its earnings outlook for the full year unchanged.

Carlsberg shares traded down 3.1 percent by 7.07 a.m British time, underperforming a 0.3 percent fall in the STOXX Europe 600 food and beverage index .SX3P.

Its shares also underperformed a 0.5 percent fall in the Copenhagen bourse's benchmark index .OMXC20

The world's fourth-largest brewer, whose brands include Carlsberg, Tuborg and Baltika, said results were hurt by a fall in Northern and Western European beer market revenue due to very poor weather.

(Reporting by Mette Fraende)