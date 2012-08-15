Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
COPENHAGEN Shares in Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) fell more than 3 percent on Wednesday after the company reported second-quarter operating profit below forecasts but kept its earnings outlook for the full year unchanged.
Carlsberg shares traded down 3.1 percent by 7.07 a.m British time, underperforming a 0.3 percent fall in the STOXX Europe 600 food and beverage index .SX3P.
Its shares also underperformed a 0.5 percent fall in the Copenhagen bourse's benchmark index .OMXC20
The world's fourth-largest brewer, whose brands include Carlsberg, Tuborg and Baltika, said results were hurt by a fall in Northern and Western European beer market revenue due to very poor weather.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende)
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
ATHENS There are costs in delaying agreement on Greece's bailout review, the European Commission's vice president responsible for the euro was quoted as saying on Thursday, and a solution needs to be found swiftly.
VIENNA Austria filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium, alleging them of wilful deception and fraud linked to a 2 billion euro (1.67 billion pound) order for Eurofighter jets in 2003, the defence ministry said.