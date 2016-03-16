COPENHAGEN Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) sees many opportunities in Russia, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We want to transform our business in Russia, and we understand what is required to make this happen," CEO Cees 't Hart said when presenting the company's new strategy.

"Although Russia currently faces macroeconomic challenges, we believe that the market offers many opportunities. We will navigate through the challenging times and ensure we are ready to capture the opportunities as they arrive," he said.

