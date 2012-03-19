British Airways owner IAG to buy back shares after solid results
LONDON British Airways owner IAG reported operating profit in line with expectations on Friday, and said it would increase cash returns to shareholders through a stock buyback.
LONDON U.S.-based private equity firm Carlyle Group has hired Alexander Pietruska as the European head of its Financial Services Group as it looks to grow its activities in the region, it said on Monday.
Pietruska will be based in London and begin his role as Managing Director and European Head of Global Financial Services Partners (GFSP) in early April, the company said.
He joins from Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L), where he was Director of Group Strategy and Corporate Development, and will report to Olivier Sarkozy, head of the global financial services team.
"We expect Alexander's wealth of experience will enable us to expand the GFSP platform in the Europe, Middle East & Africa region," Sarkozy said in a statement.
The Carlyle Global Financial Services Group, established in 2007, invests in management buyouts, growth capital opportunities and strategic minority investments in the sector.
Its current investments include BankUnited, Boston Private, Bank of Butterfield and OzForex, the company said.
The Carlyle Group, which has $147 billion of assets under management, has filed for an initial public offering in the U.S.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by James Jukwey)
LONDON Insurer and asset manager Standard Life posted a forecast-beating 9 percent rise in 2016 operating profit, helped by increasing client diversification, it said on Friday.
VIENNA Austria may broaden a lawsuit against Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium to U.S. and British courts, alleging wilful deception and fraud linked to its 2003 order for jet fighters worth nearly 2 billion euro (1.69 billion pounds).