Robert Maguire, a partner with Perella Weinberg Partners, speaks at the Reuters Global Energy Summit in New York May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON Asset manager Carlyle (CG.O) has hired high-profile energy deal expert Robert Maguire to help manage its foray into the international energy market, the group said on Friday.

Robert Maguire is leaving advisory firm Perella Weinberg to become Managing Director of Carlyle International Energy Partners fund (CIEP), part of the group's $28 billion (16 billion pounds) global energy platform.

Last year Carlyle hired oil entrepreneur and Petroplus founder Marcel van Poecke to head the CIEP team and has already made two acquisitions: oil and gas platform Varo Energy and exploration firm Discover.

A source close to the matter said that Carlyle is currently raising money for a $2 billion energy fund for projects outside of the United States.

Maguire is known for his work on large energy deals such as BP's acquisition of Arco, Shell's purchase of Enterprise and the privatizations of companies like Gazprom during his tenure at Morgan Stanley.

Many diversified private equity firms have expanded into energy. In 2012 KKR raised a $1.25 billion natural resources fund, while Blackstone Group LP raised just over $2.5 billion for an energy-focused private equity fund.

Maguire will be based in London.

(Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)