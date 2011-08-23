Swedish carmaker Saab said on Tuesday it could again have to delay salaries to workers this month as it faces a cash shortfall, raising fresh questions about its survival.

Troubles have been piled on trouble at Saab, rescued from closure in early 2010 by Dutch group Swedish Automobile, as its plant has stood still since April this year and it has faced demands from suppliers who have gone unpaid.

The firm has recently secured short-term funding and has new owners lined up, but its long-term survival remains in doubt.

Below are some key facts about the financing plans for Swedish Automobile-owned Saab and how it aims to ensure its long-term future.

COSTS

According to Saab's annual report, the company paid 1.9 billion crowns (176 million pounds) in wages, social contributions and pensions for 3,208 employees in 2010.

On that basis, the company had to pay out around 157 million crowns ($24 million) in staff costs each month last year. Saab now has around 3,640 employees.

It has some income even when not producing cars, for example from the sale of spare parts, though the company would not say how much this amounts to.

Saab made a 3.1 billion crown ($494 million) loss last year when it sold just 28,284 vehicles, according to documents recently filed with Swedish authorities.

Saab has said it can break even if it sells more than 100,000 cars a year.

It had planned to be back in the black by 2012. Even if the firm survives, that target looks very unlikely now after the stoppage.

SHORT-TERM FUNDING

In recent months, Saab's owner has raised well over 100 million euros ($143 million) in funds, which it has used in part to pay wages and in part to pay some debts to suppliers.

Key elements of the financing include a 25 million euro bridging loan from shareholder Gemini Investment Fund as well as the sale of cars worth 45 million euros to Chinese car distributor and hoped-for investor Pangda.

It also sold 13 million euros of cars to another, unnamed Chinese company.

It carried out a real estate sale and leaseback worth about 28 million euros.

It has also issued shares in several tranches to another shareholder, GEM Global Yield, the latest being a 4 million share tranch on August 15.

Saab has around 60 million euros left to draw from a loan from the EIB. That loan must be used for specific purposes and cannot go towards the general running of the company.

Saab declined to comment on how much cash it has and how long its funding will last.

OWNERSHIP AND LONG-TERM FUNDING

On July 4, Saab signed a final agreement for Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co. to take a 29.9 percent stake in the company and Pangda to take a 24 percent stake for a combined 245 million euros.

These deals are subject to regulators' approvals.

Another piece of the funding plan is Russian businessman Vladimir Antonov.

He has said he would like to take a near-30 percent stake in Saab. How this will happen is not clear, though Swedish newspapers linked him with the purchase of preference shares currently held by GM, Saab's former parent.

Based on the most recent filings to Dutch financial market regulator AFM, the main shareholders in Swedish Automobile are estimated as follows:

Chief Executive Victor Muller: 24 percent

GEM Global Yield Fund: 17.06 percent

Pieter Heerema: 15.67 percent

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Development Co: 12.01 percent

Trenton International: 7.39 percent

Gemini Investments Fund: 6.45 percent

Brendan O'Toole: 4.42 percent

WILL SAAB SURVIVE?

Key to Saab's survival will be approvals for changes in its shareholders and finding a market for its cars.

Sweden, the EIB and GM have to approve Pangda and Youngman as new owners. GM could be a hurdle because it is concerned about intellectual property rights.

In addition, China's National Development and Reform Commission has to approve Pangda and Youngman's purchases.

Saab has said this could happen in September or October. Approval will not be automatic.

Chinese regulators endorsed Chinese auto firm Geely's $1.5 billion takeover of Saab's peer Volvo in 2010, but rejected an attempt by machinery maker Sichuan Tengzhong Heavy Industries to buy the now defunct Hummer brand in 2009.

China, with a growing middle class, is the key market for Saab. If Pangda and Youngman can repeat Geely's success with Volvo Cars, Saab will have a chance.

Last year marked Volvo's first profitable year since 2005, with global sales of 373,525 cars, up 11.2 percent from 2009.

Volvo expects to sell more than 400,000 cars this year.

(Reporting by Stockholm and Amsterdam newsrooms; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)