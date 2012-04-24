LONDON Carpetright CATVU.L, Britain's biggest floor coverings retailer, warned on year profit again, this time blaming disappointing bed sales and a deterioration in trading in continental Europe.

"The level of bed sales in the UK has been below forecast and along with the weakening sales in Europe, will result in the full year underlying pretax profit being in the range of 3-4 million pounds," said the firm, which has issued a string of profit alerts over the last year.

After a warning in January analysts had trimmed forecasts to about 6 million pounds.

Carpetright said on Tuesday sales at British stores open over a year rose 1.4 percent in the 11 weeks to April 14, the bulk of its fiscal fourth quarter. That compared with a third quarter fall of 0.5 percent.

However, like-for-like sales in Carpetright's Europe division (Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands) fell 4.4 percent, having been up 0.3 percent in the previous quarter.

"The fragile confidence of our customers continues to produce a weak and volatile floorcoverings market," said Carpetright's founder, chairman and chief executive Philip Harris.

"We are encouraged to see the UK floorcoverings business return to like-for-like sales growth and are cautiously optimistic that this trend will continue into the new financial year."

Many Britons have been curbing spending as disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures.

Carpetright has been particularly hard hit because of a stagnant housing market and because carpets are a discretionary purchase. It has responded by lowering prices, expanding into beds, upgrading its range of laminate flooring and cutting costs.

Shares in Carpetright, which have lost 9 percent of their value over the last month, closed on Monday at 605 pence, valuing the business at 407 million pounds.

Around a quarter of the equity is owned by the family of Harris, while Bill Gates, America's richest man, owns about 6 percent.

