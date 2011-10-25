LONDON Carpetright CATVU.L, Britain's biggest floor covering retailer, said on Tuesday full-year profits would be towards the lower end of analysts' expectations as squeezed shoppers cut back spending on non-essential goods.

The group, which runs 643 stores in Britain, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands, added it saw no respite to challenging trading conditions over the next year.

Many retailers across Europe are struggling as shoppers' disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, subdued wages growth and government austerity measures.

Carpetright, which has issued a string of profit warnings in recent months, said underlying pretax earnings for its full financial year would be towards the lower end of analysts' forecast range of 11.8-16.9 million pounds.

Sales at British stores open over a year fell 3 percent in the 12 weeks to October 22, the group's fiscal second quarter. That was worse than a 0.2 percent drop in the first quarter.

Like-for-like sales in the rest of Europe were down 1.7 percent.

