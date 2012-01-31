LONDON Carpetright CATVU.L, Britain's biggest floor coverings retailer, said it expects its full-year underlying pretax profit to be in the range of 6 million to 8 million pounds, below current market expectations.

"We're looking at guiding the market slightly below the lower end of our current range. Before today we saw the current range in the range of 8 to 12 million pounds. We now think it's more likely to be in the range of 6 to 8 (million pounds)," Finance Director Neil Page told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

Page said he was hopeful the company would achieve like-for-like-sales growth in Britain in the fourth quarter as it comes up against weaker comparatives.

