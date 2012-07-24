LONDON Carpetright CATVU.L, Britain's biggest floor coverings retailer, said quarterly underlying UK sales growth picked-up a touch, helped by the development of its bed business, an extended laminate range and store refurbishment.

The firm said on Tuesday sales at British stores open over a year rose 1.7 percent in the 12 weeks to July 21.

That compared with a rise of 1.4 percent in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

"We also recognise that this period does include some benefit from the unusually wet weather, which has produced consistently positive customer footfall to our stores," said Chief Executive Darren Shapland.

Although inflation and unemployment are falling, Britons' disposable income is still being squeezed by meagre wage growth and government austerity measures.

Carpetright, which has issued a raft of profit warnings over the last couple of years, has been particularly hard hit because of a stagnant housing market and because carpets are a deferrable purchase.

The firm has responded by lowering prices, expanding into beds, upgrading its range of laminate flooring and cutting costs.

Like-for-like sales in Carpetright's Europe division (Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands) fell 6.3 percent, having fallen 4.4 percent in the previous quarter, reflecting the lack of consumer confidence in the euro zone region.

The firm said gross margin improved in line with expectations and for the full-year it expects growth of 200-250 basis points on 2011-12. It added that its overall expectations for the year are unchanged.

Shares in Carpetright, down 11 percent over the last month, closed Monday at 624 pence, valuing the business at 421 million pounds ($653 million).

Around a quarter of the equity is owned by the family of the firm's founder and chairman Philip Harris, while Bill Gates, America's richest man, owns about 6 percent. ($1 = 0.6447 British pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)