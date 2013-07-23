LONDON Carpetright CATVU.L, Britain's biggest floor coverings retailer, said sales fell sharply when a heat wave hit its home market in July, ruining steady progress made in the first two months of its latest trading quarter.

The firm's update adds to evidence that while soaring temperatures have been a fillip to Britain's food and drink retailers and those offering seasonal ranges, it has wreaked havoc on furnishings and out-of-town retailers.

Last week John Lewis JLP.UL, Britain's biggest department store group, partly blamed the heat wave for a slump in weekly sales.

Carpetright trades from 473 stores in Britain, about 360 of which are out-of-town.

The company, which makes about 80 percent of its revenue in Britain, said sales at UK stores open over a year fell 1.9 percent in the 12 weeks to July 20, having risen 5.6 percent in the fourth quarter of its 2012-13 year.

Its gross margin did, however, rise 80 basis points.

Chief Executive Darren Shapland told Reuters like-for-like sales had been up 2-3 percent in May and June, helped by the firm's efforts to refurbish shops, broaden its carpet ranges into higher price points and expand its beds, laminate floor and luxury vinyl tiles ranges.

"During July this positive trend was reversed by the significantly warmer weather," he said. "People spent their time and money a bit more on leisure and on external projects."

But despite the July shortfall the CEO said he was encouraged by recent macro economic data indicating a gradual recovery in the UK economy.

"The key thing for us and probably a lot of consumer businesses is the relative confidence around the housing market," he said.

Like-for-like sales in Carpetright's Europe division - made up of Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands - fell 10.6 percent, dragged down by weak trading in the Netherlands. Gross margin increased 100 basis points.

"Notwithstanding the tough trading conditions we believe we continue to grow market share in all of our markets," added Shapland.

Shares in Carpetright, up 9 percent over the last year, were down 2.3 percent at 665 pence at 0902 GMT, valuing the business at 454 million pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Rhys Jones and Louise Heavens)