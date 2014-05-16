BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
LONDON Carphone Warehouse, Europe's biggest independent mobile phone retailer, said it and the other shareholders of the Virgin Mobile business in France have agreed to sell the venture to Numericable Group for an enterprise value of 325 million euros (265.64 million pounds).
Carphone, which owns 46 percent of Virgin Mobile France's holding company Omer Telecom Limited, said on Friday it and the other shareholders had entered into an exclusivity agreement with Numericable regarding the proposed sale.
"During the exclusivity period the parties will carry out the necessary consultations with employee work councils, with the transaction also being subject to the approval of the French Competition Authority," Carphone said.
On Thursday Carphone and Dixons Retail, Europe's No. 2 electricals retailer, announced plans for an all-share merger.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Brenda Goh)
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group on Monday said it appointed a businessman to review the cases of British companies which lost out in a 245 million pound fraud for which six people were jailed earlier this year.