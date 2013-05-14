China's 2017 defence budget rise to slow again
BEIJING Defying pressure for a strong increase in defence spending, China said on Saturday its military budget this year would grow about 7 percent, its slowest pace since 2010.
PARIS Carrefour plans to join other groups in signing an accord on fire and building safety in Bangladesh, the French retailer said on Tuesday.
The accord is aimed at preventing another disaster like last month's factory building collapse that killed more than 1,100 people.
On Monday, the world's two biggest fashion retailers, Inditex and H&M, along with several other companies, backed the accord.
Carrefour also said in the statement that it had had "no commercial relations" with the local companies that were operating in the collapsed building.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)
WASHINGTON U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will reply in writing to Senate Democrats' questions about his meetings with Russia's ambassador last year, the Justice Department said on Friday after a top Republican denied Democrats' request for a public hearing.
PARIS Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron cemented his status as favourite to win the French presidency on Friday as pressure mounted on his conservative rival, Francois Fillon, to pull out because of a deepening financial scandal.