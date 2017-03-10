Britain should stress jobs, prosperity in Brexit talks - Hammond
LUXEMBOURG Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Friday that Britain should prioritise jobs and prosperity in talks due to start next week on its departure from the European Union.
SAO PAULO French retailer Carrefour SA (CARR.PA) will open 70 new Express mini-markets in Brazil this year, newspaper Valor Econômico reported on Friday from Paris, citing Chief Executive Officer Georges Plassat.
Plassat said Carrefour's initial public offering in Brazil, expected to take place around the middle of the year, will strengthen its presence in the company's second largest market and "provide the necessary financial means to fund its expansion," Plassat was quoted as saying in Valor.
Carrefour posted its first drop in annual operating profits since 2012 on Thursday, following the weak results of its French operations.
Carrefour's press officers in São Paulo were not immediately available to comment on Plassat's remarks.
(Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by W Simon)
LONDON The deluge of cash poured into the euro zone economy in recent years by the European Central Bank appears to have finally resulted in solid - and more importantly, steady - economic growth, along with rising inflationary pressures.
LONDON British inflation is more sensitive to changes in the value of sterling and commodity prices than existing economic models suggest, Bank of England official Kristin Forbes said in a research paper released on Friday.