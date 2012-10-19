PARIS French retailer Carrefour (CARR.PA) went a long way to reining in its huge debt after agreeing late on Thursday to sell its Colombian assets to Chile's Cencosud CEN.SN for a higher than expected 2 billion euros (1.63 billion pounds).

The deal gave the unit an enterprise value of 2 billion euros and an equity value of "just under 2 billion euros," a Carrefour spokeswoman said, adding the business had little debt.

Funds raised from the sale would be used to cut its net debt, which at the end of 2011 stood at 6.9 billion euros and finance investments in existing or developing markets, the Carrefour spokeswoman said but did not give any breakdown.

The company did not give any debt targets.

Analysts, however, were surprised by Carrefour's asking price for the assets which generated sales of 1.5 billion euros in the 12 months to 30 July, excluding gas trading.

"Carrefour struggled to compete successfully against the market leader Exito," Barclays said in a note. "We consider this operation is positive for the group, as it will enable it to reduce significantly its net debt."

Espirito Santo brokerage said the price paid by Cencosud equates to 1.33 times enterprise value to sales, representing a 30 percent premium to where Colombia market leader Exito IMI.CN currently trades.

"We did not expect such a high valuation," Oddo Securities said in a note on Friday, adding its price tag for the Colombian business was closer to 1 billion euros at most, in light of the company's market share losses in that country.

French broker CM-CIC Securities estimated Carrefour's Colombian business to be worth 1.3-1.4 billion euros and calculated that the premium paid by Cencosud, 650 million euros, represented about 1 euro a share.

Analysts estimated Carrefour, the world's second largest retailer, had a market share of only 18 percent in Colombia against 43 percent for Exito.

At 1127 GMT, shares in Carrefour were up 6.0 percent at 18.38 euros having lost 1.5 percent so far this year.

Carrefour's strategy has been to pull out of countries where it struggled to gain leadership preferring instead to invest in markets where it was No.1 or where it saw strong growth potential, such as Brazil and China.

With the U.S. and European economies struggling, retailers Carrefour, Casino and Wal-Mart (WMT.N) have been racing in recent years to invest in Latin American countries which rebounded after the global credit crisis.

But in the battle for growth in Colombia, Carrefour surrendered to competition from the Exito, which is controlled by France's Casino (CASP.PA).

Carrefour has embarked on a major restructuring under new Chief Executive Georges Plassat and its withdrawal from Colombia follows exits from Greece in June and Singapore in August.

Other countries under review could include Turkey, Poland Indonesia, Romania, Malaysia and Taiwan, analysts say, with Britain's Tesco (TSCO.L), France's Auchan and US giant Wal-Mart (WMT.N) seen as potential buyers of eastern European assets.

Chile's Cencosud, which listed on the New York Stock Exchange earlier this year, recently purchased Brazilian supermarket chain Prezunic and Chilean department store Johnson's, and also has operations in Argentina and Peru.

The Carrefour deal will give it 72 hypermarkets, 16 convenience stores and four cash and carry stores in Colombia, adding to the some 900 stores and 26 commercial centres it operates in the region. It expects to close the deal by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt in Paris, Sophie Sassard in London; Editing by Mike Nesbit)