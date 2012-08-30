PARIS Carrefour's (CARR.PA) new chief executive said the world's second-largest retailer would slash costs and defend key markets like France, Brazil and China, but he provided precious little detail on his long-awaited restructuring plan.

Speaking on Thursday after the supermarket operator reported first-half results were hit by poor performances in austerity-hit countries such as Spain and Italy, CEO George Plassat shied away from providing numerical targets for his turnaround effort.

Asked if the group had set a goal for cost reduction over the three-year period, he said: "No, action plans are better than budgets."

The arrival of retail veteran Plassat in May has fuelled hopes Carrefour can finally get to grips with years of underperformance in its main European markets, where its hypermarkets have been hit by competition from specialist stores and trends toward local and online shopping.

He added later that the company was unlikely to provide financial details on the strategy plan this year and that any progress would be measurable by actual results in the quarters to come.

He said cutting costs and reducing debt were at the top of his list as he acknowledged the company could pull back from companies such as Poland, Turkey and Indonesia, while it defends its mature markets plus Brazil and China.

"We've planned 1.6 billion euros ($2 billion) in capex in 2012," Plassat said. "I admit that it's not enough."

To help fund such investments, he said the company was looking at ways to slash expenses.

He ruled out a capital hike, however.

"There are other tools, but I won't say which," he added.

Carrefour told unions on Wednesday that it planned to cut up to 600 jobs in France to slash costs, but Plassat insisted that no further lay-offs were planned.

Carrefour shares rose strongly on the first-half results, which beat forecasts, and held on to their gains through Plassat's presentation, even though some investors expressed bewilderment at the lack of specifics.

"It's been a very long speech by Plassat, with lots of broad comments and sticking to the basics," said one Paris-based trader, adding that he remained negative on the stock. "No miracle solutions and not much in terms of concrete ideas."

Earlier, Chief Financial Officer Pierre-Jean Sivignon suggested results for the full year would be pretty much as expected, saying he was comfortable with the median market forecast for earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 2.05 billion euros ($2.57 billion). Last year the company made an operating profit of 2.18 billion euros.

Shares in the company were up 9.8 percent at 17.29 euros by 1117 GMT, having gained over 20 percent since mid-July.

Despite Thursday's rise, the stock is still down about 45 percent since August 2010, hurt by a series of profit warnings as the group struggled to reverse years of underperformance in its main western European markets.

France's benchmark index CAC 40 .FCHI is down 2.6 percent over the same period.

Plassat has said he needs three years to turn around Carrefour, whose challenges include halting a fall in market share in France, where it makes 43 percent of sales, cutting debt and weathering a difficult economic climate in Italy and Spain, where it makes just under 20 percent.

First-half underlying profit fell 8.2 percent to 769 million euros, compared with the average forecast of 709 million from 10 analysts in a Reuters poll, hit by weakness in French hypermarkets and in Asia.

The fall in first-half profit also reflected a sluggish performance at its French hypermarkets and weakness in Asia, notably China, where Carrefour was hit by rising distribution and labour costs, Sivignon said.

Net debt fell 1 billion euros to 9.6 billion euros.

"We need to reduce the burden of financial costs; the debt is bearable but doesn't leave the company any room for manoeuvre," Plassat told an auditorium packed with analysts, journalists and investors. "We need to generate cash flow and reduce the cost of debt."

Comparable figures for the first half of 2011 were given on a pro-forma basis to take into account Carrefour's exit from businesses in Greece and Singapore.

(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson, Lionel Laurent and Pascale Denis; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Will Waterman)