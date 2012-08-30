PARIS Carrefour (CARR.PA) Chief Executive Georges Plassat said on Thursday that he had not set a specific target for cost reductions over the three years he has said he needs to turn around the world's second-biggest retailer.

Asked if the group had set a goal for cost reduction over the three-year period, Plassat said: "No, action plans are better than budgets."

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)