PARIS The French government plans to examine the situation at retailer Carrefour (CARR.PA), which unions say is preparing to cut hundreds of jobs, Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said in an interview on Sunday.

Carrefour is meeting with worker representatives on Wednesday, a day before it publishes first-half results. Unions said on Saturday the company may unveil between 500 and 600 job cuts at its various French headquarters.

"We are going to look into this company as we have with others," Montebourg said in a joint interview with BFM-TV, RMC and Le Point. "We are going to look at its profitability and the reason why it finds itself in this situation."

Carrefour's new chief executive, Georges Plassat, who took over in May with a brief to reverse years of underperformance in the group's European markets, is expected to detail his recovery plan on Thursday.

The retail veteran has said he needs three years to turn around Carrefour, whose challenges include halting a fall in market share in France, where it makes 43 percent of sales, and cutting debt and weathering a difficult economic climate in Italy and Spain, where it makes just under 20 percent.

Unions also fear separate job cuts at the group's struggling hypermarkets, with as many as 3,000 to 5,000 employees affected overall.

Carrefour declined to comment on possible job cuts.

