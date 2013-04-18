Customers shop vegetables displayed in the fresh foods section at Carrefour's Bercy hypermarket in Charenton, a Paris suburb, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS Carrefour (CARR.PA), Europe's biggest retailer, posted a slowdown in like-for-like sales growth in the first quarter, reflecting difficult trading conditions in Spain and Italy, and a deterioration at its French hypermarkets.

Elsewhere, Brazil, Carrefour's largest market after France, continued to show robust growth, and China improved its performance, the company said on Thursday.

France, which makes over 40 percent of group sales, is key for investors to assess whether Carrefour can finally come to grips with years of underperformance in Europe, where hypermarkets have been hit by competition from specialist stores and trends toward local and online shopping.

The world's largest retailer after Wal-Mart (WMT.N) said first-quarter sales were 20.8 billion euros (17.8 billion pounds), slightly below the average 20.9 billion forecast in a Reuters analyst poll.

Stripping out fuel and currency effects, revenue rose 0.2 percent, down from 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012.

In France, revenue eased 1.4 percent after a 0.8 percent decline in the fourth quarter, also hit by a negative calendar effect and unfavourable weather conditions.

Closely watched same-store sales at Carrefour's French hypermarkets fell 2.9 percent after a 2 percent decline in the fourth quarter. Food sales, however, continued to grow over the quarter.

Under his recovery plan, Georges Plassat, who became Carrefour CEO in May 2012, has vowed to cut costs, improve price competitiveness and simplify product offerings, notably in the troubled non-food sector, and last month unveiled plans to boost capital expenditure.

He has also promised to give store managers more autonomy after years of mainly central planning to make them more reactive and innovative.

Trading conditions remain tough for retailers across Europe, with shoppers' disposable income squeezed by rising unemployment, subdued wage growth and austerity measures.

British rival Tesco (TSCO.L), the world's third-largest retailer, which is also engaged in a revival plan for its home market, on Wednesday posted fourth-quarter sales that still reflected a slowdown in Britain since Christmas.

