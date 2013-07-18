Customers shop vegetables displayed in the fresh foods section at Carrefour's Bercy hypermarket in Charenton, a Paris suburb, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS Carrefour (CARR.PA) said on Thursday that sales improved at its core French hypermarkets and turned positive in China in the second quarter, further reassuring investors about boss Georges Plassat's ability to revive Europe's largest retailer.

Growth in Brazil, Carrefour's largest market after France, slowed in the quarter, however, while trading conditions remained difficult in austerity-hit Western Europe.

Chief Financial Officer Pierre-Jean Sivignon told reporters the market consensus for 2013 earnings before interest and taxes of around 2.2 billion euros (1.89 billion pounds) was "reasonable", provided exchange rates in Latin American currencies did not worsen versus the euro.

The world's largest retailer after Wal-Mart (WMT.N) said second-quarter sales were 20.46 billion euros, near the average 20.47 billion forecast in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Stripping out fuel and currency effects, revenue was flat after a 0.2 percent rise in the first quarter of 2013.

Carrefour has been struggling for years in Europe, partly due to a reliance on hypermarkets, which have been losing out as time-pressed shoppers buy more goods locally and online and prefer to buy general merchandise from specialists.

France, which contributes more than 40 percent of group sales, is key for investors to assess whether Carrefour can finally come to grips with its problems in Europe.

Under his recovery plan, Plassat, who became Carrefour chief executive in May 2012, has vowed to cut costs, improve price competitiveness and simplify product offerings, notably in the troubled non-food sector, and boost capital expenditure to renovate ageing stores.

BRIGHT SPOT

The decline in same-store sales at Carrefour's French hypermarkets slowed to 1.1 percent in the second quarter from 2.9 percent in the first, beating average market expectations of a 1.8 percent drop.

This reflected initiatives such as offering shoppers lasting price cuts and an improving price image, while food sales rose for the third consecutive quarter, Sivignon said.

In emerging markets, Brazil was still a bright spot though like-for-like sales growth slowed to 7.1 percent from 10.6 percent in the first quarter.

In China, like-for-like sales turned positive for the first time since early 2011 with a 0.4 percent gain, after declining 2.3 percent in the first quarter.

Carrefour stock is up 15 percent this year, outperforming a 3 percent rise in its European sector .SXRP, a boost for top stakeholder Blue Capital, controlled by LVMH (LVMH.PA) head Bernard Arnault, and U.S. investment fund Colony Capital.

The stock trades at 14.7 times 12-month forward earnings against 13.36 times for Casino (CASP.PA) and 10.85 times for Tesco (TSCO.L).

(Editing by James Regan)