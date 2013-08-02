A customer pushes a shopping trolley as he leaves the Carrefour hypermarket in Brive-La-Gaillarde, central France, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS French billionaire Bernard Arnault and U.S. investment fund Colony Capital said on Friday they planned to change the structure of their joint shareholding in retail giant Carrefour (CARR.PA).

In addition to holding shares directly, Groupe Arnault and Colony Capital currently own 8.1 percent of the share capital and 14.3 percent of the voting rights of Carrefour through joint venture Blue Capital.

The two groups plan before the end of the year, however, to abandon the Blue Capital structure and split that stake directly between them in a move they said would "simplify the ownership".

"Groupe Arnault, Colony Capital and their affiliates will pursue their cooperation and will continue to carry out, in concert, a common policy vis-a-vis Carrefour," Groupe Arnault and Colony said in a joint statement.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to Carrefour as shareholders, as well as their support for the retailer's strategy.

As of June 5, Blue Capital, Groupe Arnault and Colony Capital had 14.48 percent of Carrefour's share capital and 19.98 percent of its voting rights.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)