Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
PARIS French billionaire Bernard Arnault and U.S. investment fund Colony Capital said on Friday they planned to change the structure of their joint shareholding in retail giant Carrefour (CARR.PA).
In addition to holding shares directly, Groupe Arnault and Colony Capital currently own 8.1 percent of the share capital and 14.3 percent of the voting rights of Carrefour through joint venture Blue Capital.
The two groups plan before the end of the year, however, to abandon the Blue Capital structure and split that stake directly between them in a move they said would "simplify the ownership".
"Groupe Arnault, Colony Capital and their affiliates will pursue their cooperation and will continue to carry out, in concert, a common policy vis-a-vis Carrefour," Groupe Arnault and Colony said in a joint statement.
They also reaffirmed their commitment to Carrefour as shareholders, as well as their support for the retailer's strategy.
As of June 5, Blue Capital, Groupe Arnault and Colony Capital had 14.48 percent of Carrefour's share capital and 19.98 percent of its voting rights.
LONDON Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said it is continuing preparations for a merger with the London Stock Exchange , despite the LSE's refusal to sell its Italian MTS trading platform.
LONDON Taxi app Uber [UBER.UL] lost a court battle on Friday to stop a London regulator from imposing strict new English reading and writing standards on private hire drivers, the latest setback for the firm which could mean the loss of thousands of workers.