CASTRIES, St. Lucia Authorities in the Caribbean island of St. Lucia said they have arrested three people on Sunday in connection with the murder of a British tourist who was travelling around the world with his wife.

The victim, Roger Pratt, 62, was on a trip with his wife, Margaret, ahead of her 60th birthday when their boat was boarded by three unidentified attackers on Friday, police said. Margaret Pratt was also treated for injuries.

The murder has raised concerns on the small, eastern Caribbean island, where tourism accounts for about two-thirds of the economy.

"I wish to assure you that as a destination St. Lucia remains relatively safe for nationals and visitors alike," Lorne Theophilus, the tourism minister, said. "We are fully committed to seeing this investigation through to a final conclusion."

The Pratts, who began their trip in June, were on their boat, Magnetic Attraction, when the assailants attacked them and then fled, according to the police report.

Margaret Pratt later found her husband floating in the water. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The BBC reported that the couple lived in Moreton Paddox, near Stratford-On-Avon in Warwickshire.

"We have passports, driving licence and euros. What have I forgotten? It all feels too good to be true," they wrote in a blog recording their trip. "So, the adventure begins!"

Police officials are disputing reports the victim was shot, saying a post-mortem examination on Monday will determine the exact cause of death. No further details were available.

