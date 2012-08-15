Country singer Carrie Underwood said on Wednesday she is going "Unplugged" for the VH1 music series and will share the story of her rise to fame from "American Idol" to five-time Grammy winner for the TV show "Behind the Music."

Underwood, 29, told VH1's morning show "Big Morning Buzz Live" that she would record the stripped-down music session later this week in New York.

"VH1 Presents: Carrie Underwood Unplugged" will premiere on October 2 and will feature songs from her latest album "Blown Away" and past hits.

The "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer will also be profiled in the cable network's documentary series "Behind the Music" later this fall.

Underwood has sold more than 15 million albums since winning TV singing competition "American Idol" in 2005, making her the best-selling "Idol" contestant in the United States.

"Blown Away", released in May, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bill Trott)