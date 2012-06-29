The facade over the entrance of a Monoprix food and fashion store is seen in Fontenay-sous-Bois, near Paris March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French retailer Casino (CASP.PA) agreed to pay 1.175 billion euros ($1.46 billion) for the half of Monoprix it did not already own, calling a truce with department store owner Galeries Lafayette, its partner in the joint-venture.

The agreed price is substantially more than the 700 million Casino had initially said the 50 percent stake in the food and fashion joint venture was worth, but it clears the way for the supermarket chain to assume full-control of one of France's best known store chains.

The two retailers said on Friday they signed a letter of intent under which Galeries Lafayette would sell Casino its 50 percent stake in Monoprix by October 30, 2013.

The two groups, which have been at odds for months over the price tag of Monoprix, have agreed to abandon their legal proceedings upon completion of the sale, the statement said.

Galeries Lafayette had offered to sell its stake for 1.35 billion euros or buy Casino's for the same price.

Under the deal Casino Chairman and CEO Jean-Charles Naouri will join the board of Monoprix on Friday.

Galeries Lafayette Chief Executive Philippe Houze will stay on as head of Monoprix until a final deal is reached. Casino will then appoint a new Chairman and CEO for Monoprix, all but certain to be Naouri.

Casino shares were up 2.1 percent at 68.40 euros by 0729 GMT, slightly underperforming the wider benchmark CAC40 index .FCHI. ($1 = 0.8047 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb)