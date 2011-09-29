LONDON Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N), Ring Power and APR Energy said they had signed an agreement to develop new power projects, with a particular focus on emerging markets.

The five-year agreement will involve APR working with Caterpillar and Ring Power, with Caterpillar supplying mobile generator sets to APR Energy.

Horizon Acquisition, a vehicle of Hugh Osmond, the co-founder of Pizza Express and Punch Taverns (PUB.L), announced in June a $855 million (546 million pound) deal to buy APR Energy, whose shareholders include billionaire George Soros and former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

