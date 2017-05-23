May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
HONG KONG Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said a Tuesday report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) newspaper that it plans to cut an additional 200 jobs on top of 600 already announced was incorrect.
"The number of redundancies resulting from the transformation programme is around 600, as we announced to our people and the public yesterday. Rumours of other figures are incorrect," a spokesman for the airline said in an email.
The SCMP report came a day after Cathay said it was slashing the 600 jobs at its head office, comprising 25 percent of management and 18 percent of non-managerial positions, its biggest headcount reduction in almost two decades.
The newspaper, quoting unnamed sources, said the 200 additional jobs to be cut would come from junior ranks before the conclusion of restructuring at the end of this year.
The job cuts are the first step in a three-year reorganisation plan the airline announced this year.
(Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree and Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
BERLIN Britain's departure from the European Union could strengthen the bloc's political integration and make Germany more attractive as a business location, German Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Steffen said on Thursday.